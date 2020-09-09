Friends meeting will be delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak: report

Warner Media / HBO Max



The long-awaited return of the popular series Friends, which would premiere on HBO Max, will be delayed before the covid-19 outbreak

Variety reported.

Sources close to the filming of the special Friends told Variety that the release would be delayed, as filming was postponed until May, when the HBO Max streaming service I was thinking of making the premiere of the special Friends. This special was going to be available alongside all 236 episodes of the series from the day of HBO Max’s launch.

The special of Friends would mark the return of the popular 90s series, and would feature performances by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, and will be recorded on the original set where the series used to be filmed, CNET’s sister site TV Guide reported.

“The cast of Friends will be reunited exclusively for an untitled, unscripted special on HBO Max, “read a February 21 statement.

HBO Max is not the only company affected by the coronavirus, as Apple has also series production suspended for Apple TV Plus, while South by Southwest (SXSW) it was cancelled which delayed the showing of films.

At CNET en Español we have a guide to everything you need to know about HBO Max, the platform streaming which makes its debut in May 2020.

