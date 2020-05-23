Free Ration Card Apply Online (State Wise List): Free Ration Card Application Form

Free ration card The central government is going to provide the poor people of the country. People of the country who belong to APL and BPL families but do not have ration card are all eligible for free ration card scheme under central or state government scheme. Government of the states of the country poor people without ration card also free I am providing ration to you. Dear friends, today through this article we will give you Freedom Card We are going to provide all the information related to this, so read our article till the end.
Free ration card application form
As you know, the corona virus crisis is going on in the whole country, due to which the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi ji has locked down 21 days in the whole country to protect the people of the country, which is now on May 3. Has extended to. Due to this lock down, the poor and poor people of the country are very happy to live their lives, they do not have money to buy food items, so all the state governments have rationed their state’s people. Offering for free. If the state of the country wants to get ration for free, then they should Free ration card Have to apply for
Prime Minister’s poor welfare scheme
Free
Ration Card Highlights
Name of scheme
Free ration card
Beneficiary
Poor people of the country
state
all states
The department
Food and Civil Supplies
The department
Will be given by now
Ration
April, May, June (up to three months)
Free ration card scheme 2020
If you
Of which did not have ration card, but were provided under the government scheme
If you wanted to take advantage of free ration, some state governments will give you the facility of e-coupon pass
She is giving You will get the benefit of the ration provided by the government. Under PMGKY,
5 kg wheat per member per month to beneficiaries registered under GOI NFSA and
Providing 1 kg of pulses per family for 3 months free.
Temporary Ration Card in Delhi
Delhi Government
Has started the provision of temporary ration card to those people of the state who have ration card
No, under this, free ration to those people
The benefit of being given to those who have ration cards, Delhi government distributed ration to those people
Will do. this Temporary Ration Card in Delhi All the benefits of the scheme Delhi
As poor people can lift.
Free Ration Card Yojana
Some time ago
Newly launched by the central government Free
Ration Card Yojana Under that APL BPL free 5 kg of poor families of the country
Ration, pulses and other items will be available. Those who have ration card. There are thousands of people who
Work on ration card is going on, and after knowing that some people do not have ration card, some state government has said that they
Will distribute rations to all those who do not have ration card and Delhi government
Already distribution has started, and the MP government also announced that they
It will provide ration to all poor people through its PDS system.
free
Ration Card Eligibility for
Applicants
Must provide proof of residence to those who are residing there.
Applicant
Forms should belong to BPL family.
Ration
Card criteria will vary from rural to urban area.
Ration
The card will be issued only in the name of the head of the family.
Ration card
Documents for registration
base
Card
Pan
Card
family
Passport size photo of the head of
Income
certificate
The gas
Connection details
- caste certificate
Letter
Bank
Account passbook
mobile
Number
Free ration card How to apply
Country of which state Free ration card for
If you want to apply online, then follow the method given below.
the very first
The applicant has to visit the official portal of food distribution of their state. Official website
But after going, the home page will open in front of you.
this
On the page you will easily find the link to apply e-coupon / temporary ration card. You will get this option
Have to click on After clicking on the option next to the computer screen in front of you
The page will open.
this
You have to enter mobile number on the page and submit
Have to click on the K button. After submitting
You will receive an OTP. Submit the same in the website to verify.
And once it is verified, a form will open.
Now
Submission details will vary from state to state where you need to submit them
is required. Some basic details: Name, age, Aadhaar number and family of the head of the family
Has the number of members.
after
In this, you need to submit the constituency and fill the full address in it. Now its
After upload the photo of Aadhaar card and photo of family members
Have to do.
description
After submission, you will get a message from the authority on your registered mobile number in which
There is a link. Once you click on the link, you download the temporary ration card
And provide this temporary ration card to the nearest dealer.
How to link Ration Card to Aadhar Card?
For those who want to link their ration card to Aadhaar, the date for linking ration card to Aadhaar has been extended by the government till September 30. Until the Ministry of Consumer Affairs issues clear instructions to all the states and union territories, no rightful beneficiary will be denied the ration of its share. You can link your ration card to Aadhaar through the method mentioned by us.
- First of all, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the organization that issued you Aadhaar official website Have to go on
- After visiting the official website, the home page will open in front of you. On this home page, you have to click on the option of Start Now.
- After clicking on the option, you have to fill your address details – district and state etc. Then select ‘Ration Card’ benefit type from the available options.
- After making the selection, you have to choose the option ration card scheme given there. Then you have to enter your ration card number, Aadhaar number, e-mail address and mobile number.
- And one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile. After this you have to fill OTP. After this, a notification of completion of the process will be seen on the screen.
- Post this, your application will be verified and after successful verification, the Aadhar card will be linked to the ration card.
