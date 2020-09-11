Free entertainment to survive coronavirus isolation

Angela Lang / CNET



Welcome to our new reality of confinement and social distancing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in the world. And now you work at home, they have canceled events, they have closed amusement parks, they have canceled sporting events, and we have to stay locked at home.

Bored already? Don’t be afraid, we’ve put together a ton of things you can entertain yourself with, and they’re all free — you’ll need things like a phone, tablet, TV, Internet connection, and maybe a yoga mat, though.

3 free PC games

Are you tired of playing on your phone? This is the perfect time to reconnect with (or discover) computer games, which can generate richer and deeper experiences. In the end, you will love playing with a much larger screen. Right now, Epic Games offers a trio of free games, which are valued at $ 48. This is also good: you can get the very highly rated titles A Short Hike, Mutazione and Anodyne 2: Return to Dust for Windows or Mac before March 19. (That’s the deadline to download them; you can keep the games forever.)

Free magazines

Call me old-fashioned, but I still enjoy reading magazines: Cook’s Illustrated, Family Handyman, Men’s Health, Reader’s Digest, Wired and else. I am not a subscriber to any of them; instead, I use RBDigital, a service offered by my public library, to read those titles on my phone or tablet. The selection varies, so you may not have access to the same titles, but you should do your research using RBDigital to download free magazines to your library.

Audiobooks, ebooks

Speaking of libraries, you may also be able to get a good selection of free ebooks and audiobooks. Right now, for example, I’m using an app called Libby (formerly OverDrive) to read a Richard Russo novel, and before that I used it to listen to Martin Short’s entertaining autobiography, I must say (read by the author). You may have to wait a bit before the title you want becomes available, so add a bunch to the queue, so you always have something ready to go.

Free streaming TV and movies



If you just want to vegetate in front of the TV, I don’t judge you. Although I think Hulu for $ 6 a month is perhaps the best bargain for a streaming platform you can find, take a look at this list of free streaming services for movies and TV. On Pluto, for example, you can find a whole channel of James Bond movies, while on Kanopy you have remarkable movies that are worth your time.

Free yoga classes

This could be the perfect time to practice yoga, one of the best pain relievers ever. You can find countless free classes for beginners — and many for more experienced yogis — on YouTube as well. I recommend starting with Yoga With Adriene, which has literally hundreds of videos for all levels (and all categories, like Yoga for bed or Yoga for wrist pain).

As you do so, you can search YouTube for meditation classes. Granted, these aren’t exactly entertaining, but they’re definitely a helpful way to pass the time and keep stress at bay.

Other ideas

What else can we do with all this time of seclusion? Some suggestions: bake bread, organize junk drawers, start a new hobby, pick up an old hobby, take out the board games. In other words, use this time to relax, unwind, and hopefully find some calm.

Tell us your ideas to keep you busy and entertained, ideally without spending (or at least not much) money.

