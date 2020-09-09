Free apps to train from home during quarantine

César Salza / CNET



He coronavirus has many people self-quarantine, and this has resulted in them being unable to attend gyms or engage in physical activities. In places like Madrid, it is forbidden to go running or do sports, therefore, everything seems to indicate that it is a good time to review some applications that can help you exercise at home to pass the time and stay in shape.

Free apps to do exercises at home

There are many applications that have traditionally had some free content, but given the circumstances of the coronavirus, some have passed their payment section or some functions to free so that you can comply with the quarantine, so let’s review those applications first.

Platoon

This is an application from the technology company with the same name, and that usually has a monthly subscription of US $ 13, which gives you access to a library of classes or even live classes from a studio in New York. There is also a subscription for those who have the treadmill or bicycle, since they can receive classes adapted for these devices.

If you have an exercise bike at home or a treadmill, you will be happy, because now you can enjoy free workouts for 90 days. To this we must add that Peloton includes classes in stretching, yoga, meditation, boot camps and cardio.

My opinion: At this time this application is ideal for doing the cardio section, which includes routines that do not require any material, and that are divided by time and that can be 10, 15 and 20 minutes. Also, I like that they don’t ask for your credit card to register and to that we must add that you can link your smart device to the app, to keep track of your constants. If by chance in quarantine your city lets you go for a run, you have an audio guide to do so. Be careful: at the moment everything is in English, but their coaches are very proactive and will make you feel like they are watching you to finish each routine.

The app is compatible with Chromecast and AirPlay to send the workouts to a bigger screen, and you can also download it on Amazon Fire TV.

Fitbod

If you are an iPhone user, you are interested in this application. It is one of the most popular on the App Store, and it is also compatible with the Apple Watch. Sorry Android users. The application is paid, but until May 1 the exercise section without weights or equipment is free, and what is better, when you activate this section it does not count as the three free weeks that the app usually gives to those who want to try it before purchasing.

Fitbod is known for being a tool that helps you exercise different parts of your body, making you an exercise routine depending on your interests.

My opinion: I have tried this application in its paid version, which is worth US $ 9.99 a month or US $ 59.99 a year, and I like it because it fits my training measurement very well within the Apple Watch. In addition, the app tells you how many repetitions you have to do of each exercise, which makes it very easy to follow. There is no one yelling at you, but you do have GIFs that tell you what each exercise is like.

Freeletics

This has been one of my favorite apps of all time. It has a limited free version and a paid version. This application gives you workouts in which you do not require any type of machines or dumbbells to train, just your body and your desire, and you really want, because each training will leave you super drained and sweating, although of course, that is the idea.

This application can have approaches for all types of people, from those who want to lose weight, to those who want to be in shape. You can choose exercise plans that go with that goal, and the application will only place those exercises for you, although this is only available in the payment section, which costs US $ 59.99 for six months.

My opinion: I have used Freeletics for free for a long time, and you only need a space in your house to do training routines that last about 10 minutes and do not require any equipment. You can watch the videos of the exercises before starting, so that later it is easier and you know what you are doing. In addition, it saves you the time record that you do each time you repeat a training – which have names of gods -. You will like to know that if you have never done exercises or rather little, you can choose those that have less duration and difficulty.

CorePower

Yoga lover? We have not forgotten you. The network of gyms in the United States specialized in this activity, CorePower, closed its gyms, but decided to open its application and trainings for members and non-members for free until March 30.

I’m not a regular yoga fan, but I downloaded the app, signed up, and was able to access a series of free hour-long classes. You can see the classes here. It does not require a credit card to open the account and start using it.

Down dog

Another app for yoga lovers is Down Dog, and it currently offers free classes until April 1, although its usual price is US $ 49.99 a year or US $ 7.99 a month. It does not require a credit card to open the account and start using it.

This application offers personalized sessions according to the time you have to do it and that can be a maximum of 90 minutes.

My partner Patricia Puentes uses it, and she told me: “It allows me to do yoga at home and I can adjust the level of difficulty and the duration. If I only have 20 minutes, there is no excuse”.



Lesmills

If you like to follow classes so as not to lose the routine of what you did in your gym, you probably like Lesmills. This is an online service from the creators of classes like BodyPump, very popular in many gyms. This service is not free, but it offers 30 days free with cancellation at any time without charge, so you could try it to do one of its classes that do not require any equipment.

I particularly want to try the BodyCombat classes, which are my favorites. You can take a look at the website and register here, once you do this, you will be able to access the app.

However. If you are thinking of sharing some equipment to do exercises at home, I recommend that you review this guide in which we qualify smart gyms so you know which one is the best.