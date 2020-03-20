Frankie Shaw To Direct T Kira Madden’s ‘Long Live’ Memoir; Bow & Arrow Financing The Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a deal earlier this month to develop Judy Blume’s Wifey into an HBO restricted sequence, Frankie Shaw is now setting her sights on the large display screen once more.

The SMILF creator is ready to direct a characteristic adaption of essayist T Kira Madden’s acclaimed Lengthy Reside the Tribe of Fatherless Women memoir, I’ve realized.

‘T Kira’s story is a lesson in radical self-acceptance, an open-hearted love letter to our ache and our errors, and proof that whereas we’re essentially formed by our trauma, it doesn’t need to outline us,” Shaw informed me of Madden’s true story of a queer, Chinese language, Hawaiian and Jewish teenager rising up within the glare of Boca Raton, Florida and its not so hidden underbelly.

“We really feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be working with Kira, an immensely gifted author with a very singular voice, and we sit up for bringing Lengthy Reside to life on display screen,” the constantly hyphenated Shaw added.

With the rights to the 2019 e book revealed by Bloomsbury now acquired by Bow and Arrow, the movie can be produced by Shaw and Jasmine Daghighian’s Our Woman Productions. Poor Conduct 2nd AD Shannon de Zeeuw will govt produce, Madden will pen the script from her e book and Bow and Arrow’s Michael Sherman & Matt Perniciaro are set to finance, in addition to produce

“Working with Frankie Shaw has been large; I believe we share the identical narrative sensibilities and needs—each of us are fascinated with that superb thread between absurdist humor and devastation,” acknowledged No Tokens Journal founding editor-in-chief Madden. “If that thread is tight sufficient, it hums.”

“This isn’t a narrative of victimhood—it’s a narrative about energy,” the writer additionally notes of the e book and the movie challenge. “Collectively, we’re creating one thing daring and humorous and badly behaved with the queer and POC visibility I’ve been ravenous for,” Madden stated of her collaboration with Our Woman. “Film goers are so clearly ravenous for it; we’re prepared.”

In a method, Lengthy Reside can also be a little bit of bringing the band again collectively.

Bow & Arrow had been the cash behind Shaw’s 2016 Sundance quick movie Too Legit with Zoe Kravitz.

The one-time Mr. Robotic common received the 2015 Brief Movie Jury Award for U.S. Fiction on the Robert Redford-founded pageant along with her SMILF quick. Showcase picked up that challenge into what grew to become two seasons of the Shaw-led, Rosie O’Donnell and Connie Britton starring sequence of the identical identify. The ABC Studios produced SMILF was canceled simply over a 12 months in the past on the verge of labor on its third season after Shaw was accused in late 2018 of misconduct on the challenge and different complaints. Because the second season finale aired on the finish of March 2019, these allegations by no means appeared to go wherever however to knee cap the present’s creator – albeit briefly it now seems. Shaw was cleared of all allegations in a subsequent investigations by ABC Studios, which resulted in a settlement.

Madden, who noticed the paperback of Lengthy Reside come out earlier this month, is represented by the Wiley Company. Shaw is repped by UTA, ID and attorneys Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.