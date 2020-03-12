France’s ADP mulls closing Paris airport terminal due to coronavirus – French radio

PARIS (1) – ADP might shut one in all many three terminals at Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport in north Paris to cut back costs as a result of the French airports operator faces a drop in guests due to the coronavirus, French radio Europe 1 reported on Thursday.

In accordance to Europe 1, ADP might shut the Roissy terminal three devoted to low-value airliners, and will shut totally different terminals if needed. ADP declined to comment.

Battered European airline shares plunged nearly 10% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged he’ll prohibit journey from Europe to the US for 30 days to embrace the unfold of the coronavirus.

Reporting by Laurence Frost and Matthieu Protard; Enhancing by Jan Harvey

