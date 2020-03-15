France scrambles to repatriate citizens as Morocco stops flights over coronavirus

PARIS/RABAT (1) – French authorities have been on Saturday attempting to put together emergency flights from Morocco to carry once more dozens of French nationals who’ve been unable to depart after the North African nation suspended flights to European nations over coronavirus fears.

Vacationers wait to be repatriated to their nations as Morocco suspends flights to European nations over coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, at Marrakech airport, Morocco, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Morocco, which up to now has 18 cases of the virus along with a minister, has suspended all soccer matches, closed schools, halted flights with 30 nations and canceled gatherings of higher than 50 people.

Alexandra Katz, a French vacationer whose airplane to Paris was canceled on Saturday, talked about she and totally different nationals will spend the night time time on the airport until a solution is found.

“I observed a mother put collectively a spot to sleep on the bottom for her two youngsters. We’re abandoned to our future proper right here,” she suggested 1.

One different French traveler, Adel Bab, rushed from Casablanca to Marrakesh throughout the early morning to search an alternative choice to his canceled flights, nonetheless found prolonged queues of offended vacationers on the airport.

“I used to be supplied a model new ticket to Berlin. Nevertheless Morocco later throughout the day banned flights to Germany,” he talked about.

French television stations and social media confirmed tons of of people at Marrakesh airport with no flights on the market and nowhere to go.

“To our compatriots stranded in Morocco: new flights are being organized to allow you to return to France. I am asking the Moroccan authorities to make it possible for each factor important is completed as shortly as potential,” President Emmanuel Macron talked about on Twitter.

Films recorded on Saturday at Marrakesh airport confirmed dozens of stranded passengers, some chanting “Macron, a airplane!”

France’s ambassador to Morocco, Helene Le Gal, talked about on Twitter that the embassy had obtained some 5,000 calls throughout the last 24 hours.

The French embassy in Rabat declined to comment, nonetheless Abroad Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian talked about he had spoken to his Moroccan counterpart and hoped that flights could possibly be organized shortly.

