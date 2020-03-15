France reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus deaths as Parisians ignore warnings

France’s Public Nicely being Authority on Sunday reported 36 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the general to 127, and said there had been an increase of larger than 1,00zero situations. France is now braced for the introduction of loads stricter measures to stem the unfold of the virus.

“The virus is circulating … it is circulating and it is threatening lives,” Minister for Nicely being Olivier Véran knowledgeable France 2 television. “I implore the French to respect the strict social measures.”

The French Public Nicely being Authority said 127 people had now died, up from 91 on Saturday. The number of situations had risen to 5,423 situations, up from 4,449 on Saturday.

The Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported on Sunday that two French areas, which embody Paris, are set to go on full lockdown this week. Sources knowledgeable them that the navy might very properly be drafted in to ensure restrictions on movement.

The defence council is scheduled to fulfill on Monday at 6pm on the Élysée Palace with President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. An announcement in regards to the lockdown is predicted to adjust to.

This meeting comes after many Parisians ignored the entire warnings and took advantage of Sunday’s sunshine to spend the day in groups. Footage on social media captured people gathering for picnics in parks and on the banks of canals, and procuring crowded markets.

Confronted with this lack of compliance with properly being legal guidelines, the federal authorities is considering the transition to a whole containment in in any case two areas: Grand-Est and Île-de-France, sources knowledgeable the Journal de Dimanche. Île-de-France accommodates Paris. These are two areas the place hospitals are already dangerously overcrowded.

(123with REUTERS)