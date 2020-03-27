France records 299 new coronavirus deaths in a day as fatalities climb to 1,995

French nicely being authorities reported 299 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, taking the general to 1,995, as the federal authorities has decided to lengthen by two weeks the nationwide lockdown, now due to end on April 15 on the earliest.

The climb in the number of deaths represents a each day rise of 18%, a less-marked improve from the sooner day.

This each day authorities tally solely accounts for these dying in hospital nevertheless authorities talked about they could rapidly have the chance to compile info on deaths in retirement homes, which might be going to consequence in a huge improve in registered fatalities.

All through a press conference, nicely being firm director Jérôme Salomon added that the number of circumstances of coronavirus had risen to 32,964, a rise of 13% in 24 hours.

Salomon talked about 3,787 of us have been in a extreme scenario needing life help, up 12% in distinction to Thursday and that implies that shut to half of France’s 8,00zero beds outfitted with air circulate gear are occupied.

(REUTERS)