Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ gives shoutout to BTS’s Jimin again, hoping he’ll appear as a contestant

Fox‘s fashionable singing competitors program ‘The Masked Singer‘ (based mostly off of the Korean singing competitors sequence ‘Masks King‘ on MBC) has as soon as once more given a shoutout to BTS’s Jimin, in a latest interview with American media outlet ‘StyleCast‘!

Ever since season 2 of this system, followers of BTS have been requesting that Jimin appear as a contestant, to showcase his singing voice to extra audiences. Again in April of this yr, Nicole Scherzinger – one of many movie star judges of ‘The Masked Singer’ – additionally named BTS’s Jimin as the “must-see” Korean artist they need as a contestant on the present.

Now, in ‘StyleCast’s latest interview that includes the present’s producer Izzie Decide-Ibarra and extra, BTS’s Jimin was as soon as once more talked about as a contestant looking forward to season four of the sequence, coming this fall!

In the meantime, Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ season four with movie star judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger is anticipated to start productions a while this August.