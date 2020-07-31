Foxconn to manufacture respirators for hospitals in crisis due to coronavirus

SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)



Foxconn, the Taiwanese company that manufactures almost all the iPhones sold in the world, will begin manufacturing respirators to fight COVID-19.

To create these devices, Foxconn would have partnered with the American medical technology company, Medtronic. Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak told CNBC this week that he has reached a deal with Foxconn after the tech maker adapted an open source Medtronic respirator design for its production. “We have had a huge response, with more than 70,000 downloads and some major companies have committed to the cause, including Foxconn,” Ishrak told the TV network. Foxconn will produce the respirators at its Wisconsin plant, and according to the report, it hopes to start manufacturing the devices in the coming weeks.

Foxconn thus joins other companies such as Tesla or Ford that in recent weeks have converted their plants into places where to produce respirators for hospitals, a device that is in short supply due to the pandemic COVID-19. Other companies like Apple are contributing to manufacturing and distribution of other emergency products for the health crisis such as face masks and protectors. Facebook has also donated face masks to healthcare workers in the US and Europe. On the other hand, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have funded the development of a vaccine which is already in human testing.

The coronavirus has infected nearly 1.5 million people and caused more than 89,000 deaths worldwide. On March 11, the World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic.

