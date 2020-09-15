Foxconn, maker of the iPhone, will return to normal this month

Afp / AFP / Getty Images



Foxconn, one of Apple’s most important suppliers, intends to fully resume all its operations in China before the end of March, according to Bloomberg.

The Asian manufacturer said Tuesday, according to the report, that it is currently operating at 50 percent capacity, but that the figure will hit the full once workers return to operations. Foxconn, like other local and international companies with a presence in China, had to stop their operations after the outbreak of the coronavirus in December.

Young Liu, president of Foxconn, told the media that he does not want to quantify the full impact of the shutdown in China and the effect on demand for products, but said the company is working with its customers to supply units.

Foxconn said in February that it was not expecting a major shock from the coronavirus, but recently the company said it expects lower activity than in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, spoke He said concerned about the coronavirus and said the condition could affect the production of the iPhone and other products.

On Tuesday, March 3, reports suggested that some models such as the iPad or Mac are experiencing shortages due to the cut in Asian production. The lack of inventory could also be due to the imminent arrival of new models. Apple does not comment on the reports.