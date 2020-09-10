Fox to buy Tubi, the free video streaming service

Tubi



Fox will acquire Tubi, a free service of streaming of video, for about $ 440 million, the companies said Tuesday, March 17. Reports of a possible acquisition began to circulate at the end of February.

Tubi is a site of streaming video with more than 20,000 movies and TV shows. Works with more than 250 content partners, including Warner Bros. and Lionsgate. Last month, the service said its monthly active users reached 25 million in December. Their total viewing time also increased 160 percent year-over-year, reaching more than 163 million viewing hours, Tubi said.

“Tubi will immediately expand our audience and direct-to-consumer capabilities and provide our advertising partners with more opportunities to reach large-scale audiences,” Fox Corporation Chief Executive Officer and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement. “Together with the combined power of Fox’s existing networks, Tubi provides a substantial foundation from which we will drive long-term growth in the direct-to-consumer arena.”

Fox plans to continue running Tubi as a separate service, according to the statement. The company will seek opportunities to expand Tubi “profitably by leveraging our expertise in national and local sports news and programs.”

Tubi founder and CEO Farhad Massoudi will continue to lead the service.

“Fox Corporation’s relationships with advertisers and distribution partners, combined with the company’s dominance in news and sports programming, will help Tubi continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth broadcast market with advertising,” said Massoudi. in the statement.

The deal, which requires regulatory approval, is expected to close before June 30, the companies said.

