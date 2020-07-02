Fox News fires its presenter Ed Henry, accused of sexual misconduct

The Fox News television station fired one of its star presenters, Ed Henry, on Wednesday, who was accused of sexual misconduct by a former employee and consequently investigated by an independent firm.

On June 25, the executive management of Fox News Media received a complaint from the former employee’s lawyer about “intentional sexual misconduct and occurred in the workplace years ago” by Henry, as indicated by the conservative media in an article .

Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace hired a law firm “that had never represented Fox News in investigations or litigation” to independently study the allegations about the presenter of “America’s Newsroom.”

“Ed was suspended that same day and his responsibilities were withdrawn from the direct while the investigation lasted. According to the investigative findings, Ed has been fired, “channel executives expressed to all employees in a note.

Fox News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue to fight to maintain a safe and inclusive work environment for all employees, ”they added.

Henry, 48, and former president of the White House Correspondents Association, will be replaced by other professionals in the popular morning program that he presented with Sandra Smith, who on Wednesday informed the audience of the dismissal.

In 2016, the journalist took a leave after some US tabloids reported that he was having an extramarital affair, so the founder and then executive of the firm, Roger Ailes, criticized his “lack of judgment”, but ended up rejoining to the first rows in the middle.

The Fox News channel was already involved in several sexual harassment scandals a few years ago, starring precisely Ailes, who died in 2017 a few months after resigning; and by another star presenter, Bill O’Reilly, fired that same year.

Current executives wanted to highlight in their note the “transparency” achieved in the company and the “actions” promoted to “improve the corporate culture in the last four years”, and urged employees to report any form of sexual misconduct.

“In January 2017, we completely changed human resources operations and established extensive mandatory and annual training in Inclusion and Prevention of Harassment, with which the entire staff has been educated since then,” they said.