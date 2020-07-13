Fox News Condemns Former Tucker Carlson Writer for ‘Horrible’ Racist and Sexist Comments

Blake Neff, writer of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” quit the highest-rated Fox News show amid reports that he posted racist, sexist, and homophobic comments on an online forum under a pseudonym.

According to a CNN report, Neff has been posting on AutoAdmit, an online forum also known as Xoxohth, a largely unregulated message board for law students. Using the pseudonym Charles XII, an apparent reference to the late Swedish king known for his military leadership and his abstemious personal life, Neff shared a number of intolerant opinions about blacks and Asians, the Mormon church, and immigrants.

A former reporter for the Daily Caller, the conservative news site co-founded by Carlson, Neff also created multiple discussion threads where he poked fun at women he was friendly with on social media to share details about their personal lives and engaged in posts. which included even the most markedly racist vitriol.

In a statement to staff on Saturday, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President and CEO Jay Wallace condemned Neff’s comments, calling them “horrendous and deeply offensive.”

“We want to make it clear that Fox News Media strongly condemns this horrible racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior. Neff’s abhorrent conduct was never disclosed on the show until Friday, at which point we quickly accepted his resignation. Make no mistake, actions like yours cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our workforce. “

The memo also said Carlson would address the issue on his show on Monday.

Neff’s resignation is likely to fuel the growing controversy surrounding “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and the host’s incendiary rhetoric over race and immigration issues.

In June, several high-profile sponsors, including T-Mobile, Papa John’s and Walt Disney Co., walked away from the show after Carlson commented on the Black Lives Matter movement and protests over the murder of George Floyd. He said that the movement “can be many things, at the moment we are living it, but it is definitely not about black lives. Remember when they come for you, and at this rate, they will. “(Fox News later issued a clarification of Carlson’s comments, claiming he was referring to Democratic politicians, not blacks.)

This week, he was again criticized after questioning the patriotism of Senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in the Iraq war in 2004. He called for the Illinois Democrat, who recommended having a “national dialogue” around George’s representations Washington. and other historical leaders, “a deeply dumb and unimpressive person” and suggested that she and other Democrats “really hate America.” He also called Duckworth, an Asian American who is also the first woman to give birth while serving in the Senate, a “jerk,” a “fraud” and an “insensitive hack.”

According to Nielsen, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the most-watched show on cable news during the second quarter with an average audience of 4.33 million viewers per night, but the show has struggled to retain advertisers over the years. years as it has become a target of liberal vigilante groups like Media Matters and Sleeping Giants. Sponsors fled in 2018 when Carlson said immigrants make the “country poorer and dirtier,” and again in 2019, when he suggested that white supremacy in the United States was a hoax.

Editor Stephen Battaglio contributed to this report.

