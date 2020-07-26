Fox completes purchase of Tubi, the free video streaming service

Tubes



Fox announced the acquisition of Tubi, a free service from streaming Of video. The purchase, which concluded on April 20, is worth about $ 440 million, according to companies indicated.

“Along with the combined power of Fox’s existing networks, Tubi provides a substantial foundation from which we will drive long-term growth in the direct-to-consumer field,” said Fox Corporation CEO and President Lachlan Murdoch in a statement.

According to a statement released in March, Fox will continue to operate Tubi as an independent service, and will look for opportunities to expand Tubi “profitably by leveraging our experience in national and local news and sports programs.”

In February 2020, Tubi reported more than 25 million monthly users, and according to the company, more than 163 million hours of video were viewed, an increase of 160 percent over the previous year.

Tubi is available in the United States, Canada, and Australia, and works with more than 250 content producers, including Warner Bros., Paramount, and Lionsgate. In addition, the platform recently spoke of its plans to reach the United Kingdom, and announced its alliance with TV Azteca so could start operations in Mexico.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos