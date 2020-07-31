Fox also surrenders to Tiger King and will premiere an hour-long special

Nobody wants to be left out of the rating that the doucuserie is generating Tiger King and Fox is the newest media outlet to hit Netflix’s blockbuster.

Fox announced, via TMZ social media, that he plans to broadcast a one-hour special next Monday, April 13, at 9 p.m. Eastern Time where interviews and “never-before-seen images” about the case.

The hour-long program will be called TMZ investigates: Tiger King: What really happened? SeAccording to TMZ and Fox, the investigation will explore “open questions about whether Joe Exotic is guilty or not, a look at the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband and the current status of the new investigation.”

The special will be hosted by Harvey Levin, producer and founder of celebrity news website TMZ.

According to reports from the Nielsen company, Tiger King It drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days since its launch on Netflix, surpassing a product as successful as the second season of Stranger Things.

Other channels, like Investigation Discovery and NBC, they plan their own series, while Netflix could provide information shortly on a second season.

Tiger King It follows in the footsteps of several wild cat kennels that function as private zoos in the United States, but its main character is Joe Exotic, a fan of tigers, firearms, country music, and young men.