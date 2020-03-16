NEWS

Fourteen people under examination over November 2015 attacks in France

March 16, 2020
PARIS (1) – Fourteen people had been formally positioned under examination over the November 2015 attacks in France, the French anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office talked about on Monday.

Co-ordinated bombings and shootings in November 2015 on the Bataclan theater and completely different web sites spherical Paris killed 130 people – the deadliest attacks in France since World Warfare Two.

