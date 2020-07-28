Four-wheel kit for Mac Pro costs $ 700

James Martin/CNET



Apple started selling the four-wheel kit for the Mac Pro for a price of $ 700.

The kit includes four wheels and are intended for those who already bought the Mac Pro without the wheels. Apple also started selling the foot kit for this computer, which began selling last December.

If you already bought the Mac Pro with tires you will know that you paid US $ 400 for them, a lower amount than what is now charged separately. MacRumors says that Apple charges $ 300 more with this kit because the price of exchanging the tires for the Mac configuration with feet is not included.

The good thing is that when paying the US $ 700 of the kit, it also includes the guide and the necessary tools for you to do it. Thanks, Apple.

But if you bought the Mac Pro with tires from the beginning and you want it not to be walking around the office, you can also buy the kit of feet, which hold the computer to the floor. The four-piece kit costs $ 300. Both packages are already available on the Apple website and delivery is now available.

The Mac Pro has been on sale since December with a base price of $ 5,999. The computer is intended for recording studios or researchers. This computer is not for anyone and it is that not anyone can afford it, since in its most advanced configuration it goes up to US $ 52,599 –the same as a truck Tesla Cybertruck.

