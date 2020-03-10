Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer & All We Know So Far

On the occasion of Worldwide Ladies’s Day, Amazon Prime Video has lastly confirmed the second season of Four More Shots Please. Wanting on the popularity and optimistic opinions from the critics and audiences, Amazon has confirmed to launch Four More Shots Please season 2 in 2020.

For Amazon, Four More Shots Please! season 2 can be the fourth distinctive assortment from India in 2020 after The Forgotten Army, Afsos, and Pushpavalli season 2.

On this text, we’ll focus on each factor related to For More Shots Please Season 2 corresponding to solid, trailer, launch date and further.

When will Four More Shots Please Season 2 out on Amazon Prime Video?

On March 8, 2020, Amazon Prime Video has launched that Four More Shots Please Season 2 will be launched on April 17, 2020. The second season of Four More Shots Please (FMSP) is written and directed by Devika Bhagat and Nupur Asthana.

Sharing the first poster of FMSP season 2, Amazon wrote on Twitter, ” interrupting your timeline to tell you that the women are once more in town! @4moreshotspls

season 2 approaching 17th April 💃”

Who’s throughout the solid of Four More Shots Please season 2?

The second of Four More Shots Please stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, as a result of the lead place along with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

Pritish Nandy, Chairman of Pritish Nandy Communications, had said on the announcement of the second season, “We are delighted with the excellent response to the first season of Four More Shots Please! The current was cherished by every men and women as a result of it explored the character of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, braveness, and friendship can survive even under most likely essentially the most troublesome circumstances. The first characters are four youthful girls in South Bombay, brave and frail on the similar time, daring and flawed, trying down their future with their friendship intact, tethering them in opposition to the storms and vicissitudes of life. The second season takes many new twists and turns. It’s nice. It’s addictive.”

What is going on to happen throughout the Four More Shots Please 2?

In keeping with experiences, Four More Shots Please season 2 will begin from the first season’s cliffhanger ending, taking backstories of four ladies who reside, love, oversight, and resolve what it takes to assemble enduring friendships in Mumbai.

Is there a trailer for Four More Shots Please Season 2?

No, the makers of the gathering have not dropped the trailer of Four More Shots Please season 2 however. The trailer launch date of FMSP season 2 is however to be launched by Amazon Prime Video.

The second season of Four More Shots Please! to out on April 17 in Hinglish, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.