Fortnite to Offer Steve Aoki Concert

Epic Games



Fortnite will hold a party called Party Royale on May 9 at 03:00 CEST, in which there will be performances by popular DJ’s Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5.

The developer of the popular battle royale title, Epic Games, said on May 6 on her Twitter account that the event will be to celebrate that Fortnite It already has more than 350 million registered players and it added 3,200 million hours of play in April.

In addition to the live performances, Epic Games said that during the event it will present things like aerial obstacles in the Free Fall Rift; It will allow you to participate in regattas in the Fish Stick regatta and that there will be new objects in La Plaza such as a paint launcher.

Epic Games says that Party Royale is an experimental space in which “there are no weapons and where the only thing that matters is having fun hanging out with friends.” The developer also says that all users who log into the game between Saturday, May 9 at 00:00 CEST and Monday, May 11 at 16:00 CEST will receive a new accessory called Neon Wings for free.

Recently, the popular game was chosen by Quibi, the new entertainment platform by streaming, to announce the rerun of the heavy prank series Punk’d. In December 2019, Disney released an in-game clip of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker before the theatrical release of the film and in November 2018, Disney character Ralph the Demolisher made a cameo appearance in the game. to promote the film Ralph breaks the Internet.

