Fortnite to air full Christopher Nolan movie on June 26

Fortnite has emerged as the best friend of Christopher Nolan during the pandemic of COVID-19. The second trailer of Tenet debuted within the video game on May 21 and now it is announced that Fortnite will air a full Nolan movie on June 26, 2020 within the Movie Nite event.

According to the statement from Epic Games, developer of Fortnite, Depending on the country you live in, you can see one of three Nolan films: Inception (2010), Batman Begins (2005) or The Prestige (2006). On this website you can identify the participating countries, the films available for that country and the times when the films will be broadcast.

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿 This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region! Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

“The movie you can see depends on your country and unfortunately we were not able to include all countries in these performances. We believe that the idea of ​​getting together with friends and family at Party Royale to see a movie is powerful and exciting, and we are exploring ways to increase global participation in the future, “the statement explained.



As The Verge indicates, Party Royale is a non-violent social mode or space within Fortnite Created in April 2020 for the purpose of players celebrating and sharing, without the need to fight or compete. Is there where Fortnite it broadcasts concerts by artists – like Travis Scott and Diplo, for example -, trailers and videos. But it is the first time in the game’s history that it will air a full movie.

Fortnite has over 350 million players, so it’s no surprise that Nolan and Warner Bros. Pictures have chosen the game to promote the director’s long-awaited new film, Tenet, scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2020.