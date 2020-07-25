Fortnite is now available on the Google Play Store

Epic Games



Even if Fortnite for Android is available from 2018, is until today, April 21, 2020, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

The Epic Games game was only available for download on Android from the Fortnite Launcher and not from the Google Play Store, so you had to follow a complex installation process, but which in turn avoided the video game producer share income with Google.

However, despite being now available in Google’s virtual store, Epic Games indicated that this does not change the company’s opinion regarding Google’s policies. In a statement sent to CNET, Epic Games stated that “Google puts software outside of Google Play at a disadvantage.” The video game producer indicated that Google marks third-party software as malware and that efforts such as Google Play Protect block content that is not downloaded from the Play Store.

Epic Games said it expects Google to review its policies in the near future so that all developers can participate commercially in Android and in the Play Store “through open services, including payment for services, that can compete on equal terms.” .

According to Epic Games, “Fortnite it’s the same game you know on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and Switch, “with the same map, gameplay, and updates.

14 things you might not know about Pokémon [fotos] To see photos