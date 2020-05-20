Former Wonder Girls member Lim receives praise for her down to earth wedding photos

Wonder Girls’ Lim’s down to earth wedding photos are gaining praise from netizens.

On Could 19th, Lim uploaded footage of her in a wedding gown alongside her Taekwondo athlete fiance Shin Min Chul and his colleagues. The group was seen doing the Popeye arm pose and smiling for the digicam. Lim was additionally seen carrying knee-high Adidas socks together with her gold heels.

As a result of it’s common in Korea to spend money on fancy wedding photos, netizens are complimenting Lim’s down to earth take, saying:

“That is hip.”

“That is higher than these cringe wedding firm photos and can final of their reminiscences a very long time. I like this lots higher.”

“Lim’s face is so small…”

What do you assume?