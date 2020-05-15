Former Wonder Girls member Lim looks mature in new profile shots

Former Wonder Girls member Lim is shining brightly in her new profile photos.

The favored entertainer shared her new profile shots to her Instagram, saying: “New profile photos with Rrr Leisure”.

Lim positively cuts a complicated and mature look in her easy however elegant photos. The previous idol is gearing as much as get married to her fiance and begin a new profession beneath fellow Wonder Girls member Yubin’s label. She additionally not too long ago revealed that she can be marrying her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul.

What do you consider Lim’s new look?