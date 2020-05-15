NEWS

Former Wonder Girls member Lim looks mature in new profile shots

May 15, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Former Wonder Girls member Lim is shining brightly in her new profile photos.

The favored entertainer shared her new profile shots to her Instagram, saying: “New profile photos with Rrr Leisure”.

Lim positively cuts a complicated and mature look in her easy however elegant photos. The previous idol is gearing as much as get married to her fiance and begin a new profession beneath fellow Wonder Girls member Yubin’s label. She additionally not too long ago revealed that she can be marrying her longtime boyfriend Shin Min Chul.

What do you consider Lim’s new look?

READ  As TV News Ratings Surge, Historians Remind That Media Can Be Weaponized During Elections

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.