Former UFC Champion ‘Can’t Sit On Sidelines Any Longer’ — Buys Bitcoin

American blended martial artist and former UFC light-weight champion, Eddie Alvarez, has purchased one Bitcoin (BTC). In a tweet, Might 7, he claimed he “can’t sit on the sidelines any longer.”

Peer stress works

Alvarez credit fellow former MMA champion and famend Bitcoin bull, Ben Askren, for convincing him to make the leap, saying:

“You bought me !!! I nonetheless haven’t any clue what it’s all about however I’m in … you might need to educate me they this.”

Askren is such an enormous BTC fan that he has even modified his Twitter deal with in honor of the upcoming Bitcoin halving. As Cointelegraph reported, in January he additionally publicly labeled XRP “a rip-off.”

The Twitterverse responds as one would think about

Responses to Alvarez’s tweet had been a combination of welcoming and mocking. Mike Novogratz welcomed him “to the house crew”, Saifedean Ammous enquired if Alvarez had obtained the copy of his ebook, The Bitcoin Normal, which he had despatched…

And somebody urged that now he may purchase medicine and nuclear weapons on the darknet, to which he responded, “Candy can’t wait !!”

Alvarez was additionally requested, did he “simply pay 9k for A BITCOIN.” He confirmed that the precise worth was extra like $9,800, however that:

“I don’t care concerning the worth now or within the close to future, it’s a long run maintain, not a money seize.”

The UFC just lately introduced a partnership with sports activities tokenization platform, Chiliz, providing followers the chance to trade tokens for VIP experiences.