Former MONSTA X member Wonho revealed new profile images under Highline Entertainment.

On April 29, Highline Entertainment revealed Wonho’s profile pictures for the label, and the idol star seems beautiful in a white high and easy blue denims. Wonho signed with Highline, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, earlier this month as a solo artist and producer.

Keep tuned for updates on Wonho. How do you want his profile images?