Former Microsoft Executive is the new CEO of Magic Leap

Peggy Johnson will become the new CEO of Magic Leap, a company specializing in products for virtual reality. The news was confirmed by the company on Tuesday, July 7, in a statement. Johnson was serving as Microsoft’s vice president of business development. Johnson will take office on August 1, after six years at Microsoft. Before that, he held various leadership positions at chipmaker Qualcomm.

“Magic Leap’s technology foundation is undeniable, and there is no doubt that it has the potential to shape the future of [la realidad mixta] and IT, “Johnson said in the statement.” As CEO, I look forward to strategically building long-lasting relationships that connect Magic Leap’s innovative technology with the broad digital needs of companies of all sizes and industries. “

Magic Leap was founded by Google in 2011. After investing US $ 2.3 billion in creating augmented reality (AR) glasses, its first product, Magic Leap One, was launched in 2018. The $ 2,295 device includes internal and external displays, audio and camera sensors, but reportedly only sold 6,000 units in its first 6 months.

