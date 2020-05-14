Former KARA member Gyuri’s tweet about social distancing gains attention after she went to a club where a COVID19 case broke out

Former KARA member Gyuri’s tweet concerning social distancing has gained attention after it was found that she had visited a club in Itaewon where a person with Coronavirus was current.

Gyuri’s tweet from April 28th states: “Tonight is a night time where I’ve a lot of ideas. I hope everybody will get higher on this disaster and that we are able to meet after we’re all wholesome once more.” Gyuri had additionally donated 10,000 masks in March in direction of the Coronavirus aid efforts.

Gyuri is claimed to have visited King Club in Itaewon on April 22nd, which was where affected person 66 was current as nicely. Studies state that folks within the club weren’t carrying masks or following social distancing protocols. Gyuri was additionally mentioned to have carried out on stage when KARA’s “Step” began enjoying. In the meantime, Gyuri apologized on her Instagram, stating: “I apologize for not protecting the principles that we’re supposed to preserve in the course of the quarantine. I’m sorry and am deeply reflecting. I used to be carrying a masks from after I entered the club until after I left. I obtained examined the day I noticed the article about the outbreak, and I’m self-quarantining after receiving a destructive check outcome.”

Gyuri’s Instagram is now set to non-public due to the backlash she’s receiving. Feedback embrace:

“How might you go to a club at a time like this?”

“She’ has no ideas in her head.”

“Her selfishness has proven itself by means of this pandemic.”

Do you suppose netizens are overreacting?