Former Fox News Employee Accuses Former Host Ed Henry of Rape

Fox News once again faces allegations of sexual misconduct by its top news staff.

A former Fox News employee and a guest allege in a federal lawsuit that they were subjected to a variety of sexually inappropriate behaviors by former host Ed Henry and two of the channel’s biggest stars, Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.

The lawsuit filed Monday in US District Court by Jennifer Eckhart, who worked on the network from 2014 to 2020, and Cathy Areu, an unpaid occasional guest on the network, alleges that Fox News protected and rewarded to the “perpetrators of sexual harassment and refuses to take responsibility for putting these people in positions of power from which they can subject women to sexual misconduct …”

The lawsuit also said Eckhart, whose complaint led to Henry’s firing, was raped by the former presenter in a New York hotel room in 2017.

The complaints come after Fox News renewed its human resources department and declared its commitment to creating a safe workplace for employees after a prolonged sexual harassment scandal that ended the term of the channel’s founding CEO, Roger Ailes, and former primetime presenter Bill O’Reilly

In 2016 Fox News paid $ 20 million to former host Gretchen Carlson, whose lawsuit accusing Ailes of harassment is considered zero in the #MeToo movement.

The lawsuit on behalf of the women, represented by Douglas Wigdor, who has handled numerous cases of harassment and racial discrimination against Fox News, said that “some of the names in leadership may have changed since the Roger Ailes regime, but the apathy Fox News’ institutional approach to sexual misconduct has not. “

Fox News said in a statement that it fired Henry shortly after Eckhart filed a complaint. The company said the allegations against other employees named in the lawsuit were investigated and deemed unfounded. Eckhart left Fox News in mid-June.

The most explosive allegation in the lawsuit is Eckhart’s accusation that Henry “psychologically manipulated and coerced her” into having a sexual relationship with him. She said that when he would not comply voluntarily, “he sexually assaulted her on office property and raped her in a hotel where Fox News frequently housed her visiting employees. “

Eckhart, a former production associate at Fox Business Network detailed Henry’s actions, including the alleged 2017 violation, when he filed a complaint with the company on June 25. Fox News revealed on July 1 that Henry was fired for what the company described as “intentional” sexual misconduct. “

A Fox News representative said Eckhart was told to continue the rape claim directly with Henry, since the incident did not occur on company premises.

A Wigdor representative declined to say whether Eckhart filed a criminal complaint against Henry.

Henry’s attorney, Catherine Foti, could not be reached for comment. On July 1, she said that Henry “denies the allegations mentioned in Fox’s announcement and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum.”

The lawsuit says that Henry, 49, manipulated and groomed Eckhart when he was 24, exercising his abuse of power over her and her career. He said he asked her to be his “sex slave” and his “little harlot,” and threatened to punish her and retaliate if Eckhart failed to comply with her sexual demands.

Eckhart alleges that Fox News knew that Henry had engaged in sexual misconduct since early 2017.

“At the time, when Fox News was conducting a company-wide investigation into sexual harassment issues, several women complained that Mr. Henry had committed sexual misconduct towards them,” the complaint stated.

Henry was suspended for four months in 2016 for having an extramarital affair with a Las Vegas stripper. Henry was sent to a rehabilitation program by the company. Earlier this year, he was named co-host of the three-hour newscast “America’s Newsroom.”

Areu alleges that Henry sent him a series of “highly inappropriate sexual images and messages,” which are described in detail in the lawsuit. She said Henry texted her multiple times saying it would help her get a job online if she had sex with him.

The same lawsuit also alleges that several Fox News personalities behaved inappropriately towards Areu, who appeared as a guest on his shows.

Areu said on March 8, 2018 that Hannity, on set and in front of the entire studio team, threw $ 100 at the set’s desk and began calling the men in the room and demanding that someone take her on a date. to drink something. at Del Frisco’s, a restaurant frequented by network employees.

The lawsuit says that none of the employees responded to Hannity, even after she “repeatedly repudiated a particular male employee for being ‘afraid to take out a beautiful woman.'”

Areu said he was asked to stay on the Carlson set after an interview on his show in December 2018. He allegedly told him that “he would be alone in New York City that night, and specifically said he would be alone in his hotel room without any wife or children. “

Areu said she believed Carlson was investigating to see if she was interested in a sexual relationship. Areu said he dodged Carlson’s alleged advances. She said she was rarely invited to appear on the show after that.

Areu said she asked Fox News “Media Buzz” host Howard Kurtz for advice on getting a job at Fox News in March 2019. During a visit to New York in May 2019, Kurtz asked Areu to meet her in the lobby of his hotel where he was staying. Areu said her appearances on Kurtz’s weekly show decreased after she refused to have the meeting.

An investigation by an outside law firm found no basis for the allegations against Hannity, Carlson, Kurtz and Gianno Caldwell, a network political analyst also named in the lawsuit, the company said.

“Based on the results of a thorough independent investigation by an outside law firm, which includes interviews with numerous eyewitnesses, we have determined that all of Cathy Areu’s claims against Fox News, including her administration and her hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Howard Kurtz and their collaborator Gianno Caldwell are false, patently frivolous, and without any merit, “the company said in a statement.”

“We take all allegations of harassment, misconduct and retaliation seriously, investigating them promptly and taking immediate action as necessary – in this case, the appropriate action based on our investigation is to vigorously defend against these unfounded allegations.”

To read this note in English click here