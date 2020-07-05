Former employees disapprove of Zuckerberg’s neutral stance: report

Angela Lang / CNET



In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, former employees indicated that the social network posture In the face of the recent posts by President Donald Trump, they were a “betrayal” of Facebook’s ideals.

“The company we joined valued giving people as loud a voice as their government, protecting the powerless rather than the powerful,” read the letter that was published by The New York Times.

The letter calls on Zuckerberg to reconsider the platform’s policies on political speeches, starting with data verification and tagging of harmful posts. “Today, Facebook’s leadership interprets freedom of expression to mean that they must do nothing, or almost nothing, to interfere with political discourse,” the letter said.

Zuckerberg has repeatedly defended the social network’s stance not to censor or tag Trump’s posts and told his employees that although he was “in complete disagreement with the way the president spoke [sobre las protestas en Minneapolis]”His responsibility was to react not personally but as the leader of an institution that is committed to freedom of expression.

Upon your response, some Facebook employees have criticized the decision of the executive calling it “disappointing”, while civil rights activists and leaders said that after discuss social network policies with ZuckerbergThe executive “refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters.”

For their part, the former employees of the company indicated that the recent publications of President Trump not only violently threaten citizens, but also send a message to millions of people who follow his instructions. “In an era where shootings are broadcast live, Facebook should know the danger of this better than most,” the letter reads.

“Facebook is not neutral, and never has been. Making the world more open and connected, strengthening communities, giving everyone a voice, these are not neutral ideas. Verification of facts is not censorship. Labeling a call for Violence is not authoritarianism, “reads the letter that makes a direct call to Zuckerberg to reconsider his position regarding the current situation.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter has hidden several Trump posts and the White House, under the premise that they violate the rules of the platform by glorifying violence, while Snapchat stopped promoting the Trump account within the Discover platform, since according to the company “it will not amplify the voices that incite racial violence and injustice.”

Second US Government Aid Check: What Is Known [fotos] To see photos