Former drama co-stars actor Song Jae Rim & T-ara’s Jiyeon reportedly dating

Based on an unique report on Could 19, actor Song Jae Rim and T-ara member/actress Jiyeon are dating.

The 2 stars have been allegedly noticed by a civilian again on Could 17, driving collectively and stopping at a fuel station close to Chungju. The civilian knowledgeable, “This previous weekend, they have been getting fuel at a fuel station collectively. Jiyeon appeared like she did not know learn how to pump fuel on her personal on the self-service station, and so Song Jae Rim, who was driving within the passenger’s seat, bought out to assist. They seemed like they have been actually shut, so I assumed possibly they have been on a date. Additionally they appeared to be trying round from time to time, like they have been weary of others recognizing them.”

In response to the above report, each Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon’s sides have merely said, “We have to test with the person.”

In the meantime, Song Jae Rim and Jiyeon beforehand labored collectively final yr on the set of KBS2 drama ‘Let Me Hear Your Song‘.