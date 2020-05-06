Former Dal Shabet member Serri is all smiles in summer bikini photos

Former Dal Shabet member Serri posted an replace displaying off her summer look.

The idol turned Youtuber made trending information along with her latest replace. Serri appears to be like wholesome and pleased in her latest Instagram put up as she poses and smiles for the digital camera in a bikini. The caption reads: “Is not sporting a bikini and enjoying in the water the very best in climate like right now’s?”

Serri’s replace precipitated her to hit trending information as she gained netizen consideration for her wholesome and pleased look. In the meantime, Dal Shabet reunited for his or her ninth anniversary in February of 2020.