Ford hoards cash, withdraws profit forecast amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT (1) – Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Thursday moved to hoard cash on its steadiness sheet, drawing down $15.4 billion from two credit score rating traces and suspending its dividend, in a switch to bolster reserves to expertise out hurt to its enterprise from the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: Ford model is pictured on the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Current (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The No. 2 U.S. automaker, whose shares have been down 2.4% at $4.39 after sinking as rather a lot as 8.9% in early shopping for and promoting, moreover abandoned its 2020 financial forecast and talked about the cash might be used to maintain a squeeze on capital attributable to shutdowns in manufacturing on account of fast-spreading virus.

The switch will give Ford higher than $37 billion in cash, just about matching the revenue it reported inside the fourth quarter.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas talked about in a evaluation bear in mind that firm liquidity all through the outbreak was “excessive of ideas” and that U.S. automakers had strong steadiness sheets.

The coronavirus outbreak, which started in China, has been known as a pandemic by the World Effectively being Group with about 219,000 infections and higher than 8,900 deaths globally.

Evaluating the current monetary situation to the 2008-2009 financial catastrophe, Chief Authorities Jim Hackett talked about Ford was placing in safeguards to protect its enterprise.

“We’re at warfare with the virus and Ford goes to win,” Hackett instructed workers on a video conference.

Ford has come beneath fireside from some analysts on Wall Avenue for transferring too slowly to cut costs and restructure its enterprise.

On the end of ultimate yr, it had booked solely $3.7 billion of the projected $11 billion in bills it beforehand talked about it would take in its worldwide restructuring.

Since then, the outbreak has unfold globally, predominant Ford, Fundamental Motors Co (GM.N) and Fiat Chrysler Vehicles NV (FCHA.MI), (FCAU.N) on Wednesday to announce the shutdown of their North American vegetation to cease the unfold of the sickness amongst their manufacturing facility staff.

Electrical carmaker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) agreed to cut the number of staff at its California vehicle plant by 75% and stays in talks about totally different measures to regulate to a regional lockdown.

All three Detroit automakers have seen U.S. workers check out optimistic for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness attributable to the virus.

OUTLOOK REVISIONS

The outbreak has already hit totally different automakers and additional are anticipated to slash their 2020 forecasts.

Evercore ISI analysts talked about in a evaluation bear in mind that such actions “could be an ongoing theme together with the eradicating of (stock) buybacks.”

On Wednesday, German luxurious automaker BMW AG (BMWG.DE) reduce its 2020 profit outlook, saying it could be “significantly lower” than ultimate yr. Two days sooner than that, Chinese language language automaker Good Wall Motor Co Ltd (601633.SS) moreover reduce its 2020 product sales and profit targets.

GM and FCA did not change their profit forecasts on Thursday.

“We’re dedicated to managing our value development in direction of this dynamic environment,” GM talked about in an announcement. “We proceed to observe the situation fastidiously and may make any compulsory picks to stay resilient.”

GM had $34.6 billion in liquidity on the end of 2019, along with $17.Three billion in cash.

“We’re evaluating the have an effect on of all steps being taken inside the company related to the coronavirus emergency on our current financial steering,” FCA talked about in an announcement, together with it would current an exchange when it has “ample visibility on market circumstances.”

FCA had 23.1 billion euros ($24.94 billion) in liquidity on the end of 2019.

Shares in Uber Utilized sciences Inc (UBER.N) surged as rather a lot as 35% on Thursday after Chief Authorities Dara Khosrowshahi talked about the ride-hailing agency had a great deal of cash accessible.

“In any catastrophe, liquidity is significant,” he talked about on an investor title.

Ford talked about Thursday it notified lenders it would borrow the unused portions of the two credit score rating traces, totaling $15.4 billion. The Dearborn, Michigan-based agency had $22 billion in cash on the end of ultimate yr.

The dividend suspension will save Ford money at an annual price of $2.4 billion.

The company talked about it was prioritizing financial flexibility and investments in future utilized sciences equivalent to self-driving automobiles and a group of mandatory 2020 vehicle launches along with a redesigned mannequin of its top-selling F-150 full-size pickup truck.

Ford moreover withdrew its 2020 profit outlook. In February, sooner than the coronavirus hit the US, it provided a weaker-than-expected forecast for earnings inside the differ of 94 cents to $1.20 a share.

Ford talked about it would exchange its outlook when it tales first-quarter outcomes on April 28.

Moreover on Thursday, Ford talked about it would provide new-car customers as a lot as six months of price help. Some U.S. sellers have begun to see product sales drop off as a result of virus, which has already drastically hurt demand in several nations.

Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Modifying by Vinay Dwivedi, Patrick Graham and Bernadette Baum

