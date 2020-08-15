Ford Bronco vs. Jeep Wrangler: The 2021 Bronco Wins In These 5 Things

Nick Miotke/Roadshow



With the launch of the new broncoFord has set its sights squarely on the Jeep Wrangler. Yes, the two SUVs can be compared in terms of off-road specs, but there are a few little features that make the Bronco a bit more attractive.

Side mirror position

On the Wrangler, the mirrors are mounted on the doors, which is fine until you want to remove the doors — something I would suggest on a Jeep. The folks at Ford found a way to mount the mirrors between the Bronco’s hood and windshield, so they stay in the car if you decide to remove the doors. It sounds simple, but after talking with Ford designer Paul Wraith, there are thousands of ways this seemingly easy repositioning could go wrong, from sight lines to overall safety. It’s great that Ford took the time to solve this problem.



Trail Toolbox Technology

I am 100 percent in favor of Bronco’s Trail Turn Assist, which locks the inner rear wheel during tight turns. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had to do an incomplete three-point turn on a Wrangler when going down a narrow mountain trail. The pivot feature should make those awkward moments a thing of the past.

Trail Turn Assist is part of what Ford calls the Trail Toolbox. This also includes Trail Control, which acts as an off-road, off-road cruise control. Frankly, I’m not overly excited about this, as I personally enjoy the challenge of modulating the throttle over rough terrain, but am really looking forward to trying the Trail One Pedal Drive, which applies the brake as soon as you release the throttle. Sure, savvy off-road drivers may prefer left-foot braking, but the single-pedal system will be ideal for newbies.

Front stabilizer bar

The front stabilizer bar has both SUVs. This little piece of engineering magic comes in handy when driving on pavement to maintain overall control. However, it can make it difficult to damp the wheel when the going gets harder. Typically, like a Wrangler, you should disengage the front stabilizer bar before you enter rougher terrain. The Bronco, on the other hand, lets you do it on the go thanks to its hydraulic setup. If you find that you have a front wheel off the ground, simply disconnect that stabilizer bar and watch the wheel drop to find the rock.

35 inch wheels



Tires are the only objects that really connect your vehicle to the ground, and when you go off-roading, the bigger the tire is usually the better. It’s great that Ford offers 35-inch wheels straight from the factory on either version of the Bronco. The Jeep, of course, has the necessary space for 35-inch wheels so that users can buy some on their own, but that’s a lot of extra money, and then what do you do with the 33-inch wheels.

What remains to be seen, however, is how well those tires chosen for the Bronco perform. The company says the SUV will leave the factory on newly developed Goodyear Territory tires. Some may consider it a risk to go with untested tires, when the BF Goodrich KO2 mud-terrain tires or the Falken Wildpeak, which come on the Wrangler, are excellent options.

The little things

Finally, the Bronco has impressed me with a number of thoughtful and functional design touches. There is a small rack on the dash for you to put your phone, your GoPro camera, the radio, and a host of other small electronic devices. There’s even a 12-volt power outlet for easy power. Vinyl seats are available on the SUV that can be removed after a muddy day and have Molle hooks on the seatbacks to organize smaller gear. Plus, the doors can be removed on the go and stored in the back, so if the weather changes on the fly, you can seal your cabin again quite easily.

In defense of the Jeep, the company is reportedly planning upgrades for the 2021 Wrangler, which include Off-Road Plus mode and a forward-facing camera, like the one on the current Gladiator, as well as some transfer case options. improved. Additionally, Jeep recently showcased the Wrangler Rubicon 392 concept with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that generates 450 horsepower, combined with a 2-inch overhang, 37-inch wheels and a selectable exhaust. Yes, it’s just a concept for now, but Jeep knows its enthusiasts have been asking for a V8-powered Wrangler. “The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept is an indication that they will soon be able to get their wish,” the company said in a statement.

We haven’t driven the Bronco yet, so we’ll reserve final judgment until then. However, at first glance, it looks like he could be the new champion.