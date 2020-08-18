Ford Bronco: How to view the presentation on the different platforms

Ford/Instagram



The 2021 Ford Bronco is on its way to the small screen and this off-road SUV will debut in primetime. Ford announced that it plans to introduce the new Bronco through various Disney outlets with several short films on ABC, ESPN, National Geographic and, the next day, Hulu.

Ford will upload content to its YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.

Each channel will receive a different 3-minute short film featuring the “4×4 Bronco family.” The automaker said it had to scrap plans to unveil the Bronco at the 2020 International Auto Show in Detroit because of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic the event was canceled. For this reason, he turned to Jimmy Chin, director who won the Oscar for best documentary film in 2019 for Free Solo (2018) and Disney to create the stories for the vehicle presentation.

ABC, ESPN and National Geographic will each show a different movie, and the entire presentation should be about nine minutes long. ABC to reveal SUV with country singer Kip Moore during concert experience CMA Best of the Fest. For its part, ESPN will reveal a “different Bronco model” during its sports newscast. SportsCenter. And finally, National Geographic will feature Jimmy Chin himself with “another Bronco” during the show. National Parks: Yosemite.

The ability to pre-reserve a Bronco SUV will open the same day after each short film is shown, during the show’s first commercial slot at 8 pm ET. You can insure one of these SUVs for just $ 100.

So are the schedules and channels of the special content:

8-minute YouTube presentation at 8pm Eastern / 5pm Pacific.

During the program CMT Best of Fest at 8:09 pm EST on ABC, duration of three minutes.

On the sports cable channel ESPN at 8:09 pm EST, a 3 minute presentation of the vehicles off-road skills.

8:13 pm EST in NatGeo, for more special content (3 minutes).

Editor’s note: This article was updated on July 13 at 11:52 am PST featuring Ford’s social media channels and special content show times.

