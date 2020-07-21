For Luis Fonsi ‘returning as a judge of’ La Voz ‘makes music a medicine’

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi is excited to return on July 26 as judge of the last stage of the second season of “La Voz” and in an interview with Efe said that resuming this competition of new talents helps music become medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fonsi will again join his colleagues Alejandra Guzmán, Wisin and Carlos Vives as the quartet of judges to choose the new winner from among 28 competitors in this new edition that started in January, but had to be postponed in March due to the coronavirus.

“We needed to go back, because it is a project that one emotionally becomes very attached to the participants. And for obvious reasons we had to press the pause button, “said Fonsi, winning coach of the first season of” La Voz “.

The interpreter of the worldwide success “Despacito” recognized the value of the participants of returning to the competition “for all the work they have done and the effort they have put into each song and stage” until reaching the next one, known as “Los Enfronamientos “

“And most importantly, live galas, because with God we want to give that trophy to that winning voice and give it new music, which is what we need more than ever,” said Fonsi.

BIG PRIZES FOR THE WINNER

The winner of each match will be decided by the vote of the audience through the Telemundo.com/LaVoz page. You can also vote through the Xfinity X1.

Contestants are fighting for the final prize of $ 200,000 and a contract for the production, recording and release of a single with record company Universal Music Group.

“Our work now is the creative part, getting the participants back on track, choosing the best song possible and for that decision to be made by the public,” explained Fonsi.

COMPETITORS “GET SOMETHING POSITIVE”

On his return for the second time to “La Voz”, Fonsi declared himself “a fan of the format” and stressed that the program is “very positive”, because although there will only be one winner, who will win all the awards, in the end all competitors “get something positive, they lose nothing”.

“They have an incredible experience. I transported myself to that moment, from when I was 18 years old and wanted to start my career. I would have loved to be there, because it is an intense ‘master class’ and surrounded by professionals ”, he added.

Despite the worldwide situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the death of more than 600,000 people and extensive orders to lock them up at home, Fonsi reflected, saying that “although the world stops in one respect, music never stops. it must stop ”.

“In these times is when we need more music, with emotion, inspiration and that we must share with people,” emphasized the Puerto Rican artist, who despite the pandemic, has also released new singles, such as “Girasoles”, and a version of ” Baby Shark ”with her children, Mikaela and Rocco.

“MUSIC IS A MEDICINE”, FONSI AFFIRMS

“Music is medicine, which helps us go through difficult times wherever we are and also, because for obvious reasons there are no tours. We are confined and that is when we have the most inspiration to write and record ”, added Fonsi.

And as a health security measure and physical distancing due to the pandemic, for this new season of “La Voz” there will be no public in the stands, said Fonsi.

“Telemundo is doing a great job to ensure everyone’s safety. We are ready and prepared to do their best, ”said Fonsi, who compared the work environment at“ La Voz ”with a family, due to the good relationship between the artist judges, the competitors and the production team.

“We all row in the same direction. It is a very positive and very familiar program. This is not about who is bad or who is good, ”said Fonsi of the program, led by Jacky Bracamontes and Jorge Bernal.

Likewise, the Venezuelan musical duo Mau and Ricky – sons of Ricardo Montaner – returns this Monday as the “coaches” or coaches of El Comeback Stage.

The winner of this digital series from Telemundo.com/LaVoz, which offered a second chance to six contestants who were not chosen in the Blind Auditions, will join the winners of “Los Enfrentamientos” during the semifinal of “La Voz”.