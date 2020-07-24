For a Chicano rocker, music is activism and a way of life

You might think that winning a Grammy could be any artist’s dream.

For Martha González, the 48-year-old Quetzal singer, the reality she lives in is much more gratifying: “Although we appreciated the recognition, it was like having Santa Claus in your house when you no longer believe in him,” she writes in her new book, “Chican @ Artivistas: Music, Community and Cross-Border Tactics in East Los Angeles.”

“The idea of ​​Santa Claus is very nice to think about, but the feeling has been demystified.”

Martha González, in pink, and the members of Quetzal accepted a Grammy in the category of Latin, urban rock or alternative album in 2013. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

For more than 20 years, this Chicano rock band has done things its own way: rejecting money from sponsors of tobacco or alcohol companies (an option González refers to in the book as “professional suicide”) and using what she calls “community and participatory artistic practices”.

It is not uncommon for the band to invite neighbors to workshops to write songs together. Since Quetzal was formed in the wake of the Los Angeles civil unrest in 1992 (González joined in 1995), he has operated with the conviction that art and activism cannot be separated.

González’s book details some of those lessons, whether they were learned here at home, “in the trenches,” or in places like Veracruz, Mexico, where the band joined the fandangos – parties characterized by singing, poetry, dance and music, all seasoned with an academic touch (González is an associate professor at Scripps College).

The book seamlessly interweaves Chicano feminist theory, ethnomusicology, and González’s intimate experiences. In the process, she offers a glimpse into the vibrant art scene of East LA in the 1990s and the development of a Chicano ‘artivist’.

Quetzal never appeared at the pre-Grammy gala. Instead, they did the most quetzal thing in history: They opened the doors to the Breed Street Shul in Boyle Heights, invited all the East Los Angeles bands that had been nominated for a Grammy, and gave a concert. Who needs a Grammy when you have a community? Gonzalez said during an interview with the Times about his story and his book,

What do you expect readers to get from the book?

I hope people think of music in new ways. That music is not just a commodity. Yes, we buy or sell it as professionals, but we also reconnect with our creative being in a way that is free from ties to capital. We need to find ways to be in the community with music and make music as a community.

We are not just producers of labor. Can we learn something from Chicano activism in East Los Angeles in the 1990s today? Yes. We know that marches, art and music were fundamental instruments to humanize our struggle. There was also a lot of exhaustion. As if we had given up, tired of the changes that could occur. And I think that is totally understandable. It is difficult to be in resistance all adult life. We have to go beyond resistance, as Quetzal Flores has often said [fundador de la banda y socio de González]: We have to build a social and cultural infrastructure in which the things we do also give us life, not just take away our energy. We will be in this for the long haul.

González joined Quetzal in 1995, not long after the group was founded after the 1992 riots. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

You write that “Fandango is the perfect tool to form and maintain the community.” As it does?

Someone may have a fandango in their home. They can have it even in a park. You can say, “There is going to be a fandango here, that will spread the word. Tell everyone”. So everyone shares the area and then we all introduce ourselves. It is ephemeral. And you can recreate this in any space. And that is very nice, especially when we think that the space here and in our communities is dying out with the gentrification of the area. You practice the fandango in a space and it closes … and no way, but the moments we were together we managed to create a sense of community.

(University of Texas Press)

You write about the importance of physical spaces in your development as an artivist: Self-help graphics in East Los Angeles, Regeneration Center in Highland Park, Troy Cafe in Little Tokyo.

I think we always need spaces to meet, but it is also the cultural work that must be done, creating culture so that although the space disappears, we can migrate to another place and return to where we left off because we work in the mechanisms of culture. I think the most important thing is that we can learn a lot by having these spaces, but we can also learn by losing them. The work and culture we create continues to prosper.

Your father’s life was music. He wanted to be a professional musician and that did not happen. There is a complicated relationship between family and music. The music brought you together and seems to have separated you. You write that your father became abusive, and eventually left the family and became homeless. How did that influence you?

I learned a lot. Sometimes I learned things that a child probably shouldn’t learn so soon, you know? I saw the deep and rich history of ranchera music, and the incredible singers we encountered as children. But I also saw a lot of alcoholism and misogyny, many of those things that are not our best side. But even within that, I saw a lot of very strong and very talented female singers.

González and her son Sandino González-Flores, 15 years old. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

When I was younger, I hated ranch music because it reminded me of my father. I think if he had experienced fandango he would have been a happy man. If we had been able to deconstruct for him what music really should mean, rather than what industry has fed us or what capitalism has led us to believe, I think perhaps that could have transformed him. What closes the circle for me is how my son understands music now. It’s totally different. He is a prolific musician. You can play the piano, the flute, the requinto jarocho. But he also participates in the fandango in a natural way, since he was born in it, as if he understood the value and ethics of the fandango. And it honors them both equally. He loves “fandanguiar”.

To read this note in English click here