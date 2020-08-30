Footballer Luis Hernández disguises himself as Yondu and James Gunn reacts

For this kind of thing we love the Internet. The soccer player Luis Hernández, a figure of the Mexican team in France 98, disguised himself as a character from Guardians of the Galaxy, and the director of the film, James Gunn, he reacted.

But let’s go in parts. It all begins with a publication on the eldeforma website, in which they mention the resemblance of the famous “Matador” with Yondu Undonta, a character played by actor Michael Rooker, and for this, they take the following tweet from the user @PinchPresumido, in the that the similarities are appreciated:

Then, in the same article it is mentioned how the player uses the platform TikTok to make funny and very well produced videos, like the following:

So, this June 30, Hernández reacted to both. He showed that he can indeed play Yondu in a new Guardians of the Galaxy installment. In fact, he dances to the beat of one of the themes from the film’s soundtrack – and he’s very good at producing videos on the social network.

But what seemed like a joke between the forward, who came to play for Boca Juniors, and his fans, took another dimension when Gunn, director of the franchise commented on the video. “I understand that this is a famous Mexican soccer player that everyone says looks like Yondu. 😂”, wrote the American director.

Obviously, the mention of Gunn turned Hernández’s video into a viral phenomenon.

Anyway, if you are too young and for some reason the name Luis Hernández does not sound very familiar to you, here is a video for you to see why he was nicknamed “Matador”.