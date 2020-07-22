Foo Fighters founder Dave Grohl defends teachers from Trump’s desire to reopen schools

Dave Grohl, founder of the Foo Fighters gang, came to the defense of America’s teachers over President Donald Trump’s desire to reopen schools soon despite the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported.

In his first series of audios, titled Dave’s True Stories, the musician described Trump’s decision to reopen schools as discouraging and politicized.

“Every teacher has a ‘plan.’ Don’t they deserve one too? My mother had to come up with three separate lesson plans every day (public speaking, advanced English in English 10), because that’s what teachers do: they give you the tools to survive, ”said the celebrity.

“Who provides you with a team of your own? America’s teachers are caught in a trap, set by indecisive and conflicting sectors of failed leadership who have never been in their position and cannot relate to the unique challenges they face.”

The artist questioned the lack of experience in the classrooms of those who administer the Secretary of Education of the United States, especially the person in charge of the sector, Betsy DeVos.

“Why should a teacher trust Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos when she tells them how to teach without ever putting herself in front of a class?” Grohl said.

“Until you’ve spent countless days in a classroom devoting your time and energy to becoming that lifelong mentor to generations of students who would otherwise be disconnected, you must listen to those who have. Teachers want to teach, not die, and we must support and protect them as the national treasures that they are. Because without them, where would we be?

The celebrity noted that educators will now face a whole new set of dilemmas that people in general are not considering, which are the new health and safety guidelines to prevent contagion among minors.

“There is much more to address than just opening the doors and sending (the children) back home, my mother tells me by phone. Now 82 and retired, she has a list of concerns based on her 35 years of experience: mouth guards and distancing, temperature controls, full buses, full hallways, sports, air conditioning systems, dining rooms, public restrooms, cleaning staff .

“Most schools are already struggling for lack of resources. How can they afford the mountain of security measures that must be implemented? ”He argued.

Grohl concluded his message by stating that the imperfect alternative of remote teaching should be followed for now.

“Remote learning is an awkward and hopefully temporary solution, but as much as Donald Trump’s directorless orchestra would love to reopen schools in the name of an optimistic optic, ask a science teacher what you think of the secretary White House press release Kayleigh McEnany commented that “science should not get in the way.”

“It would be silly to do it at the expense of our students, teachers and schools,” he concluded.