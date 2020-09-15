Foldable iPhone To Be Announced In 2021: This Is All We Know

Let’s Go Digital



Apple would be working on a foldable iPhone with similar functions to Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X, according to various reports and various patents in the name of the American company.

The iPhone maker has not officially announced its plans for a cell phone that can double as a wallet and that can go from being an iPhone to a body similar to an iPad, or vice versa, but the evidence suggests that this product is in the Cupertino oven.

Apple would be waiting for the technology, hardware and software to mature before entering this market in which some participants are offering their first products but with a bittersweet experience. According to one analyst, this Foldable iPhone would arrive sometime in 2020, coinciding with the change in the cycle of the iPhone and that will have drastic changes in the design.

The analyst quoted by CNBC says that Apple is talking with suppliers in Asia to get the necessary components for this folding phone. LG could be one of the manufacturers of the screen as flexible as a sheet of paper for the Apple iPhone.

Samsung would already have proclaimed by sending Apple a prototype of its folding screen and show your potential. Samsung would like to be a supplier of screens to Apple in case it decides to create a folding cell phone. Samsung is already a provider of OLED displays on the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

More recent reports, released in 2020, point to a more likely launch in 2021 and letting 2020 be entirely dedicated to the iPhone 12. Also, 2020 already seems to be a year of many products – with the launch of new phones, new tablets and computers — as if to cram you further with the advent of the folding device.

All the patents are quite abstract with the illustrations that accompany the documentation, but in most cases a design is very similar to what the Galaxy Fold or Mate X offers, even Xiaomi’s folding cell phone: a body of about 5 inches that can be opened to have a screen of around 7 inches.

Some patents describe an iPhone with an OLED screen and made of nitinol, an alloy of nickel and titanium, a very flexible material. Also, Apple would be investigating the use of fans and heaters to mitigate high and low temperatures, an aspect that would especially affect flexible screens.

Apple would also be working, according to patents, on a folding phone that could be bent two or even three times and even these folds would not have to be symmetrical. Users could leave only a piece of the screen visible to have a glance at notifications or quick access to some information.

Foldable iPhone price

Folding cell phones are costing around $ 2,000 and being familiar with Apple’s pricing, don’t expect anything less than that. For now, there are no rumors or reliable information to even suggest a possible price, but expect something above $ 2,000… at least there is time to save.

