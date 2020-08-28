Florence Pugh’s character in Black Widow will continue in the Marvel Universe

Marvel studios



We all saw the final sacrifice by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on Avengers: Endgame (2019). But does that mean that the character of Black Widow disappears from the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

An interview given to the English magazine Empire by Cate Shortland, editor of Black widow, to premiere on November 6, 2020 in theaters, that Johansson will “pass the baton” to actress Florence Pugh in Black widow to assume the identity of Black Widow in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He final trailer of Black widow suggests it, since it is narrated by the voice in off by Yelena Belova, a character played by Pugh in the film. Belova and Romanoff were subjected to the same training – the so-called Red Room – to turn them into spies and assassins; Romanoff eventually left this program and worked for the S.H.I.E.L.D. with Nick Fury until joining the Avengers.

Shortland revealed in the interview that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will “push another female story” when Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) “passes the baton” to Yelena Belova (Pugh).

“[Kevin Feige, presidente de Marvel Studios] realized that the audience would expect an origin story, so we went in the opposite direction. And we didn’t know how formidable Florence Pugh would be. I knew I would do it right, but I didn’t know what they will be so well. Scarlett is so kind, like, ‘Oh, I’m passing the baton to her. So [la película] It will drive another female story, “Shortland told Empire magazine.



Belova was the first student to surpass Romanoff’s marks in the Soviet secret program to create agents called “Black Widows”, so she considers herself the natural heir to the title of Black Widow. And just as Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) handed over his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to become the new Captain America, it makes sense that Marvel wishes for the Black Widow identity to now be assumed by Yelena Belova.

The story of Black widow takes place in Hungary, among the events seen between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Shortland’s statement reinforces the strategy Marvel Studios appears to have taken for Phase 4 of the films: introducing new characters who assume the identities of the original heroes. Steve Rogers did it with Sam Wilson; Hawkeye will do it with Kate Bishop in the series Hawkeye on Disney Plus; Bruce Banner may do it with his cousin in the series She-hulk; and now Natasha Romanoff with Yelena Belova in Black widow.

Black widow It opens in theaters on November 6, 2020.