Fleets, the tweets that disappear in 24 hours, arrive in Italy

Twitter



After the launch of Fleets and Brazil, Twitter announces its expansion to Italy.

Fleets is a feature that allows users to share tweets that disappear in 24 hours, much like stories on Instagram and Facebook; And, according to Twitter, this feature is intended to help users feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts online.

The Twitter account Italia announced the arrival of Fleets, while the Twitter Comms account spoke about some things they learned during the test phase in Brazil. “It is easier for people to start conversations with Fleets, and they have also tweeted and sent more Direct Messages,” Twitter wrote on May 21.

Fleets are available for 24 hours and, unlike normal tweets, users will not be able to retweet, like, and publicly reply to those messages. However, just like on Instagram, users will be able to react to temporary tweets using an emoji or a direct message on Twitter.

Users in Brazil and Italy will see a circle in their profile photo and a plus sign. By clicking on the plus sign you can choose if you want to write a tweet, add a video, GIF or photos, content that will disappear in 24 hours.

“We like what we are seeing, but we still have more to learn and update [de Fleets] before deciding whether to reach everyone on Twitter, “says a tweet from Twitter Comms.

At CNET en Español we contacted Twitter to find out when Fleets would arrive in other countries, but we have not received a response.

This week, Twitter is also testing a new conversation setup, also known as “no me @”, which will allow users to choose who can — and who can’t — reply to their tweets. This feature was launched worldwide.

