Flavoring or modem? New design of the PlayStation 5 causes a furor in networks

Sony showed for the first time the design of the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation Digital edition, this June 11, and it took longer for the announcement than the memes to reach Twitter.
The company released the image of the consoles during a virtual event focused on showing “the future of video games”. Some users jokingly took the bench and black colors of the products and compared them to the Daft Punk outfit, bath scents and baby clothes.
Read more: PlayStation 5: Design, price, DualSense control and technical specifications
Sony’s Playstation 5 has a clean and futuristic design [fotos]
To see photos
Sony too taught video games which will arrive with the PS5 at the end of the year as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hitman III, Resident Evil VIII and Horizon Forbidden West.
These are some of the reactions that we can see at the moment on the bird’s social network and that made # PS5Reveal a global trend:
Ready
As baby clothes
Reasonable similarities
Like the air
Very modern
The dark version
Router vs Play
Reasonable resemblances 2
An extractor
Multipurpose
Nothing more to say
In conclusion
Screaming
Sad reality
All like this
Buenos graphics
Imposing
The NBA present
Is a reality
obvious
Say it now
Show the console
Sony’s Playstation 5 has a clean and futuristic design [fotos]
To see photos