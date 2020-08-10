Five couples who have seen their relationship falter amid the pandemic

Prolonged confinement from the pandemic has put many things to the test, including love as a couple. Here are some celebrities who, it seems, had difficulty living 24/7, to the point of ending their relationship.

Will Smith y Jada Pinkett

Will Smith y Jada Pinkett (Los Angeles Times)

After 23 years of marriage, the wife of the protagonist of In Search of Happiness, surprised with a strong statement, as she explained that the quarantine made her realize that she no longer knows her husband.

“One of the things I’ve discovered these days is that I don’t know Will at all. I think that as the years go by, as we are too busy to analyze our lives, we all create in our heads a concrete idea about who our partner is, but reality does not correspond to this image, “he said on the Red Table Talk program.

This revelation led to another strong confession by Jada Pinkett, as she later accepted that years ago she was unfaithful to Smith with the musician August Alsina.

Now the couple have taken a step back and are learning to be friends.

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West

Kim Kardashian y Kanye West (Evan Agostini / AP)

Since the beginning of the confinement, the relationship between Kim Kardashian and the rapper seems not to be at its best.

According to American newspapers, the isolation has caused constant fights between the couple, to the extent of sleeping on opposite ends of their luxurious mansion in Los Angeles.

Until a few days ago, the spouses, whose fortune is estimated at around 2 billion dollars, had remained under shelter along with their four children in said residence, but recently, the family went on vacation, apparently, in order to save 6 year marriage.

Sebastián Yatra and Tini

Sebastian and Tini (Courtesy)

The singers “Tini” Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra looked very much in love, at least that was what appeared in the photographs they shared on the internet, however, they realized that, despite having similar careers, their life purposes were not going in the same direction. .

This is how both announced through social networks their break, and apparently, the distancing by the quarantine, since each one is in their respective countries (she in Argentina and he in Colombia), he hastened this decision after a year of engagement.

Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez

Chiquis and Lorenzo (Courtesy)

The band singers had a bump a few weeks ago, when they were just one year old.

“Yes we are giving ourselves a space. There is love, there is love, but we are giving ourselves a space, it is the truth ”, were Rivera’s statements in some television interviews.

And although it was speculated that the Sinaloan had been unfaithful, the daughter of the late Diva de la Banda always denied it.

It seems that indeed they only needed a respite after living together every day due to the mandatory confinement, as the couple returned.

Megan Fox y Brian Austin Green

Megan y Brian (Getty Images)

The actors were together for a decade, but in May, they announced that each would take their course.

In his podcast called, With Brian Austin Green, the 47-year-old American explained how he will deal with the children he fathered with Megan: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green.

“I will always love her. And I know that she will always love me and I know that when it comes to family, what we have built is really cool and really special. There are no victims here. We intend to continue taking family vacations and family holidays ”.

For her part, Megan has already shouted from the rooftops her new romance with rap musician Machine Gun Kelly.