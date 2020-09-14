Five countries and the tech industry unite against child sexual abuse

Cesar Salza / CNET



The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) together with the governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom published a series of guidelines, prepared with representatives of Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Snap, Twitter and Roblox, to combat child sexual abuse on the Internet.

“For the first time, all five countries are collaborating with technology companies to protect children from sexual exploitation on the Internet,” US Attorney General William P. Barr said in a press release. For its part, in the same statement, the technology industry agreed that to tackle child sexual abuse on the Internet a global response is necessary “and that there is no safe place online for criminals to operate.”

The document titled Voluntary Principles to Counter Online Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse —Which in Spanish translates as “Voluntary principles to counter child sexual exploitation and abuse online” – is made up of 11 guidelines, among which are topics such as prevention of searches for child sexual content, collaboration and response against threats in action and the adoption of a specialized approach for children, among others.

DHS noted that although companies have individually developed tools to combat these types of crimes, much remains to be done to strengthen existing efforts.

Look at the photos this astronaut has taken from space To see photos