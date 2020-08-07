Fito Páez, Yatra, Danna Paola and more celebrities reveal the beer of their dreams

Celebrities such as Danna Paola, Piso 21, Sebastián Yatra, Fito Páez, Gaby Espino, Joss Favela and many others revealed when and how they best like a “chela”, “birra” or “cold”, to celebrate this August 7 the Day Beer International.

The idea to celebrate the existence of this legendary and worldwide drink was born in 2007 in a bar in the American city of Santa Cruz, in Southern California. There, friends Jesse Avshalomov, Evan Hamilton, Aaron Araki and Richard Hernández had the idea to promote the beer every August 5.

The success of the initiative was such that the following year they decided to move the date to the first Friday of every August and, today, according to friends on their website, it is celebrated in bars, pubs, restaurants and breweries in more than 200 cities of the world. =

Considering that beer is the most consumed drink in the world after coffee and tea, it is not surprising that celebrities also enjoy it and have their favorite ways to drink it.

Some prefer to do it in the bottle, others in a glass. There are artists who only drink beer when they are on the beach or it is very hot. For others it is the routine drink, even as a snack before eating. Some, in addition, declare themselves fans of this delight made from barley, others not so much.

Type chelada or michelada is the favorite way for some to consume a beer. Others want it in small bottles. Some enjoy it slowly, others very fast. Simply put, beer is one of those drinks that proves that, in what matters, mere mortals and stars are the same.

Refresh and unzip

“On the beach!” Said Venezuelan actress and host Gaby Espino, with a big smile, who recognized that it is the perfect drink when it’s hot. The same was answered by her colleague Julián Gil, who designated the beer as a good companion on the seashore.

Argentine singer-songwriter Fito Páez revealed that “after each project” it takes “a whole day to enjoy from the afternoon and all night.” In those decompression sessions, beer is often the beverage of choice.

“I really enjoy alcohol, also wine, whiskey, but beer is always good to share with friends, laugh,” he said.

Colombian singer Silvestre Dangond said that there is no better time when a beer falls better than when it is “gloved”, that is, with a hangover.

A perfect pairing

For the Colombian artist Sebastián Yatra, the best time to have a beer is when he is eating tacos, “preferably in Mexico and prepared as a michelada,” he indicated, referring to the Mexican cocktail that has in its most classic version English sauce, salt and lemon.

His colleague Danna Paola agreed with him “100%”, although the optional spice, which some add to the michelada, is mandatory.

Mexican composer and performer Joss Favela revealed that he likes to have two beers before lunch, although he admits that any time is good. =

Something similar is thought by the Colombian urban singer Mike Bahía, who defined beer as the drink “of good times” with friends, or with his brother.

For Pablito Mejia Bermudez, from the Colombian group Piso 21, this is the perfect drink to celebrate the release of a song or an album, even if it is from a distance, as many will celebrate this year on International Beer Day, as a consequence of the coronavirus.

And his colleagues, Juan David Huertas Clavijo, David Escobar Gallego and David Lorduy Hernandez, assured “that a beer falls well at all times.”