Fite TV: What is it and how can it be seen in the United States?

If you like combat sports, such as fighting or martial arts, it might be a good choice for you.

Basically, Fite TV is a digital sports network that was launched on May 20, 2012. You can watch free events and pay-per-view shows live and on demand. Its programming includes daily shows, exclusive news, interviews and videos from the community itself.

The content it offers is a product of the association with Top Rank (TR), Golden Boy (GB), Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), Rizin Fighting Federation (Rizin FF), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), Ring of Honor (ROH), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

Fite is a product of Flipps Media Inc, a digital entertainment company, and generates revenue from pay-per-view.

What does Fite TV offer?

For now, the service specializes in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts), boxing, kickboxing, and professional wrestling.

How does Fite TV work?

You need to download the app from iOS or from the Android Google Play store. When you open the application, you will find the content you want to see. It also has a query menu. If you have a TV or streaming device connected on the same network, it will show up as an option to watch. If there is no account connected to stream, you can view it on your mobile device. The schedule is also available on their website

In the following video you can see how the service works:

On what devices can it be viewed?

According to the Fite TV website, “The free downloadable mobile app works with any Wi-Fi connected TV, as well as streaming devices like Chromecast, Playstation, Xbox, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.” .

How much?

You can try the contents of Fite TV for free for 30 days, after that time, if you want to continue with the service, you must pay US $ 9.99 per month (HonorClub Monthly) or US $ 99.99 per year (HonorClub Annual) and there is a VIP version ( US $ 119.99), which entitles you to all events.

Disadvantages

Some users have complained about the image freezing. On forums like Reddit and in app reviews, the difficulties some people have in watching the shows are regularly discussed. They have also commented that some shows that are advertised live start later than stipulated.