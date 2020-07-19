Fitbit users will be able to know if they have cardiac arrhythmia with a new function

Sarah Tew/CNET



Fitbit smart watch and wristband users will be able to begin participating in the company’s new large-scale study to identify atrial fibrillation, a condition also known as cardiac arrhythmia, and which would bring heart rate sensor devices this new feature, It will also put them in an appointment with a doctor for free if they have this pathology.

As explained by the company in a statement on Wednesday, May 6, the study predicts that hundreds of thousands of Fitbit users will decide to participate in it on their own accord, giving access through the application to the company collecting new data from one of the sensors of these devices.

In particular, the Fitbit devices’ heart rate sensor works with a technology called PPG, which is capable of measuring blood flow from a user’s wrist. According to Fitbit, theoretically these measurements can be used to determine a user’s heart rate, which Fitbit’s new algorithm aims to analyze to find irregularities.

As explained by the company, participants in the Fitbit Heart Studio who receive notifications about possible atrial fibrillation problems will be connected to a doctor at no cost virtually, and if necessary they will receive an EKG patch via mail also for free, in order to confirm if the notification was correct.

Fitbit is not the first company with an interest in being able to tell us if we suffer from atrial fibrillation. Apple released this feature in late 2018, and Samsung is making an update for Galaxy Watch Active 2 to start receiving it. However, the company says that this study could be more complete, since the battery of its bracelets and watches is longer lasting and its heart rate sensor is active 24/7, so they will have the possibility of monitoring more consistently. to the patients.

This new feature is not for medical purposes nor is it intended to replace your doctor. The company said that monitoring for possible cardiac arrhythmias can be evaluated by a doctor to plan a deeper study and determine if the user has this disease. The company has already conducted clinical trials and plans to send it for approval to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and regulatory authorities around the world.

United States Fitbit users who are over 22 years old and have a heart rate meter device such as Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Charge 4 The Fitbit Inspire HR, can access the study.