Fitbit reveals the Fitbit Flow, an emergency medical ventilator

Fitbit



The device manufacturer Fitbit introduced the Fitbit Flow, a ventilator for medical use to be used during the health emergency experienced worldwide by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Fitbit said in the announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the development of the fan, which according to its manufacturer is high-quality, inexpensive, and easy to use. . The development of Flow, says Fitbit, arose out of the need for ventilators for patients with the new coronavirus.

“COVID-19 has challenged everyone to push the limits of innovation and creativity, and use everything in our power to rapidly develop products that help patients and healthcare systems,” said James Park, CEO of Fitbit. “We saw an opportunity to leverage our experience in sensor development, manufacturing, and our distribution chain to offer fans and make a difference in the global fight against the virus.”

Ventilators are necessary to provide artificial respiration in patients with COVID-19 (and other illnesses), but hospitals do not have enough units for infections. In the United States, there are an estimated 60,000 to 160,000 ventilators, while more than 1.8 million cases are reported in the country.

Fitbit says Flow is designed to be used in emergencies when a traditional fan is not available. Fitbit did not disclose Flow’s price and its launch and hospital arrival dates, but the production chain is expected to help “produce large volumes of these devices quickly.”

